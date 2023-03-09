East Ayton care home set for approval
Plans to build a 100-bed care home and nine houses in a Scarborough village are expected to be approved later.
The plan for East Ayton was deferred By Scarborough Borough Council in January after objections from the parish council and members of the public.
Concerns included the environmental impact and lack of public transport options.
A council report states key points have been "adequately addressed" and recommends the plan is approved.
The plan proposes the site at Racecourse Road be split into separate elements: nine detached houses occupying the northern end closest to Racecourse Road, and a care home on the southern part of the site.
The scheme has received no objections from Yorkshire Water, the Environment Agency, the Highway Authority, the NHS, North Yorkshire Police, or the council's countryside service.
At the meeting in January, Paul Sedgwick representing the Developer, said: "This is a care home that is going to provide care facilities to people within the village.
"There is no conflict with care at home which is desirable and preferable, but some people deteriorate and cannot reasonably be cared for at home."
If the plan is approved the developer would have to provide £22,800 towards the improvement of facilities at the local doctor's surgery in West Ayton.
Additionally, contributions of £11,600 would be asked for to go towards children's play spaces and £7,100 would be required for outdoor sports.
While those opposed to the plan maintain that "details are still unclear", the council report states that "key points have been adequately addressed and consequently the application is now recommended for approval".
