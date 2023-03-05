Malton solar farm poses risk to army museum, owner claims
The owner of a North Yorkshire army museum fears its future could be at risk if plans for a nearby solar farm are approved.
Eden Camp Modern History Museum on the outskirts of Malton displays military equipment worth more than £1m, and welcomes about 130,000 visitors a year.
Howard Johnson from the museum fears the development poses a fire risk and will create noise pollution.
Harmony Energy has said it is engaging with Eden Camp to address concerns.
The company submitted plans to Ryedale District Council for the installation and operation of a solar farm and battery energy storage system on land off Great Sike Road in Old Malton.
It claims the panels would generate enough energy to power 8,660 homes a year.
Ryedale Council objected to the plans, but Harmony Energy said the new unitary authority for North Yorkshire will make a final decision in due course.
The new North Yorkshire Council comes into force in April, replacing the county's current seven district councils.
A spokesman for Harmony Energy said: "Fire incidents are extremely rare and do not propagate owing to the design of the batteries. The proposed separation distance and bund between the batteries and the layout which we are due to share with Eden Camp aims to provide greater peace of mind.
"We will continue to engage with them to address all noise concerns and impacts will be negligible/not discernible from Eden Camp."
On Saturday, people living near the museum were invited to hear more about the proposals from Mr Johnson.
He said: "This is certainly the biggest threat to Eden Camp ever. Our major concerns are both the fire risk and hazard, and the noise and the sound element."
