York: St Barnabas Church to sell off pews made by railway workers
- Published
A church in York is selling its pews to create a more flexible community space.
St Barnabas Church, on Leeman Road, was consecrated in 1904, and the city's railway workers made the seats in their free time.
To create enough space to host events, the church is selling 20 of the 24 pews for £125 each.
One of them has already been acquired by the descendants of George Waiting, who was one of the men who originally created them.
Carolyn Charnock, who lives in Spain, is his great-granddaughter.
"George and his colleagues, who worked at the Holgate Road carriage works, made the pews in their spare time, in the basements and backrooms of their terraced houses between 1904 and 1914."
She said most of the people living in the area worked for the railway when the church first opened.
George's father, John Waiting had been a barge-builder and had taught him his carpentry skills, Ms Charnock said.
"The origin of the pews has been passed down by oral tradition, and with some pride, by generations of the family."
The seasoned pine used to make the pews was donated by the North Eastern Railway company, with the workers donating their free time and skills to the project.
The Reverend Paul Millard, vicar of St Barnabas Church, praised the railway workers' workmanship and said he was grateful for their work.
However, he said the pews took "up a lot of space" and made it "so much harder" to host community events, such as toddler groups and lunches.
"We want to open the church up, filling it with people," he said.
All proceeds raised from the sale of the pews will go back into church funds, he added.
Ms Charnock did not know about the plans when she contacted church leaders in 2021 to see if the original pews were still there.
She visited the church during a family reunion in York and was was offered one of the pews, which she said the family intend to turn into two smaller benches.
"We are pleased that their sale may help the rejuvenation of the church and community," Ms Charnock said.
"Just as George and his fellow railway workers helped build up the church in the early 1900s, the family has been pleased to be involved once again."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.