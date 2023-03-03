Cayton Bay: New surf school plan for popular tourist spot
A new surf school and café could be opened at a popular tourist spot in North Yorkshire.
Plans have been submitted to Scarborough Borough Council for the demolition of the existing surf shop at the Point, Cayton Bay.
Applicants the Secret Spot Surf Shop said the current site is exposed, with "low quality" buildings.
It is hoped the new facilities, north of Filey Road, will also offer a surf shop, toilets and storage space.
The local authority's tourism service said it was "very supportive" of the application as it supports its adventure sports strategy.
Despite backing the school's modernisation, Cayton Parish Council put forward concerns about the size of its planned car park.
More than 40 letters of support have been received by the council from members of the public in Scarborough, Bridlington, and Leeds.
The application is currently pending consideration by the local planning authority.
