Sherburn in Elmet fire victim overwhelmed by people's generosity
A woman whose home in North Yorkshire was destroyed in a fire has said people's generosity has meant "the world" to her.
Carol Nardell, 79, saw her home in Sherburn in Elmet gutted in just four minutes in January.
She was not insured and since the blaze has been living in a caravan with essentials donated by villagers.
A charity is hoping to raise funds and with the help of volunteers make her home habitable again.
"The support I have had has been tremendous from complete strangers to people I know," Ms Nardell told BBC Radio York.
"In such times as we have now when money is scarce, I can't get over how wonderful people have been and it means the world," she said.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue despatched crews from six stations to the blaze just after 20:00 GMT on 29 January.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Ms Nardell said when she realised the severity of the fire she knew she had to get out.
"The smoke and the acrid smells were horrendous," she said.
She said the four minutes the blaze took to take hold were "life-changing" for her.
"Everything went - clothes, personal mementos, photographs and paperwork."
Selby-based charity Big Communitea is hoping to help Ms Nardell get back into her home.
"I can't get across how bad and life changing this was for her," said the organisation's John Venable.
He hopes to get enough people together to restore the house in a similar way to the DIY SOS TV programme.
"We need builders, we need surveyors, window manufacturers, roofers all of this sort of thing," he said.
"We will push on for that and start to try and raise some money so we can maybe get her back in her home one day."
