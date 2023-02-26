York A64: Minister 'hopeful' of upgrades to road
- Published
The roads minister has said he was "hopeful" of the A64 near York being transformed into a dual carriageway.
Richard Holden said he was "pushing for" improvements but could not guarantee they would go ahead.
National Highways has proposed upgrading a stretch of the road between Hopgrove and Barton-le-Willows to reduce severe congestion.
Local MPs, councils and businesses say it would bring huge economic benefits.
They have been campaigning for a dual carriageway to ease delays during commuting hours, weekends and bank holidays.
Mr Holden, the roads and local transport minister, told the BBC: "It's one of the big roads that's been mentioned, as you know, for such a long time.
"I'm really hopeful. I'm pushing for it."
The minister said he wanted to see "as much investment coming into the north as possible", but the amount of funding available would not be clear until chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget in March.
The government has previously said £300m worth of upgrades of the A64 between York and Scarborough would be considered.
Kevin Hollinrake, the MP for Thirsk and Malton, has said the "the success of the local economy" depended on the decision.
He warned seaside towns such as Scarborough and Filey were "being held back" by delays and congestion.