Drax: Legal action against power station owners dropped
A prosecution against the owners of the UK's largest power station has been dropped by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), it has been announced.
HSE alleged health and safety failings at the Drax plant relating to workers' exposure to wood dust with five employees developing asthma.
However, a causal link between the occupational asthma and handling of the biomass could not be established to the criminal standard, HSE said.
Drax Power Ltd denied the allegations.
Legal proceedings were started by HSE looking at the control of exposure to wood dust contained in biomass after it was told about the employees in October 2015.
However, new information from Drax around the design and the commissioning of infrastructure at the power station near Selby, North Yorkshire, showed it intended to minimise workers' exposure to the dust.
'Lengthy and thorough'
As the matter progressed to trial, further expert evidence had been provided by the defence, HSE said.
That evidence undermined the original prosecution evidence leading to HSE deciding to discontinue the prosecution.
During the investigation, HSE served two improvement notices relating to the control of biomass dust, which Drax complied with, it said.
A HSE spokesperson said: "This has been a lengthy and thorough investigation involving a complex area of regulation.
"New information emerged towards the end of last year as part of the legal disclosure process, which HSE had a duty to review. As a result of this review, there is no longer a reasonable prospect of securing a conviction for the most serious failings alleged and it is not now in the public interest to continue with the prosecution.
"There is no evidence of continuing risk of harm from exposure to wood dust at the Drax Power Station."
