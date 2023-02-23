Kex Gill A59: New £56m route for landslip-hit road approved
- Published
A new route to replace a landslide-hit road linking Harrogate and Skipton is to be built after funding of £56m was approved by the government.
The money will be used to overhaul the Kex Gill section of the A59.
Roads Minister Richard Holden said the scheme would benefit businesses and towns across the North of England and put an end to disruptive road closures.
Works are set to commence later this year with the new road expected to open in 2025.
Landslips and road closures at Kex Gill have caused high maintenance costs, delayed journeys and unsafe conditions, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.
The DfT said the "important route provided motorists with a vital east-to-west link and connects the towns of Harrogate and Skipton".
North Yorkshire County Council's executive member for highways and transport, Councillor Keane Duncan, said: "It is welcome news that the government has given us the final go-ahead to begin construction."
Mr Duncan described the scheme as "one of the council's most ambitious ever highways projects".
He said the council was committed to completing the scheme "as quickly as possible and in the most cost-effective way".
"The council has worked closely with local communities to design a scheme that minimises the impact on the environment and those residing in nearby towns and villages," he added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.