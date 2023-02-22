York Minster installs giant wooden cross for Lent

A cross will hang in York Minster from Ash Wednesday, officials said

A huge wooden cross has been suspended from York Minster's Central Tower, to mark the start of Lent.

The cross which is 19ft (6m) tall and 10ft (3m) wide, has been made from wooden scaffold boards in the Minster's workshop.

The Lent Cross arrived at the cathedral on Tuesday ahead of Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period in preparation for the most important Christian festival of the year, Easter.

The cross which has been suspended from the cathedral's Central Tower was made from wooden scaffolding boards in the Minster's workshop

The cross hangs in front of York Minster's Grand Organ and will be the focal point during events and services throughout Lent and Easter.

It will remain in place until the Feast of Pentecost on 28 May, Minster officials said.

