Harrogate boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another teenage boy was found seriously injured in Harrogate.
Officers were called to Claro Road in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to North Yorkshire Police.
The teenager had suffered "significant" injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.
Det Insp Nichola Holden said it was thought to be an "isolated" incident, with both boys known to each other.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers were working to establish "the full circumstances" surrounding the incident.
Meanwhile, the arrested teenager remained in custody, they added.
Police have appealed for anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.
Det Insp Holden said: "We know local residents are likely to be concerned by this incident.
"I hope the quick arrest of a suspect will go some way to reassure them," she added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.