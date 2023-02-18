Thornton-Le-Street: Multi-vehicle crash leaves three seriously injured
- Published
Three people have been seriously hurt following a multi-vehicle collision in North Yorkshire.
Police said they were alerted to the incident on the A168 at Thornton-le-Street, between Thirsk and Northallerton, just after 10:00 GMT.
The county's fire service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service are in attendance, a force spokesperson said.
Road closures in the area are expected to be in place for some time, they added.
"We are currently at the scene of a serious collision involving several vehicles in which at least three people have suffered serious injuries," the spokesperson said.
The force has also appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.
