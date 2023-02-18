Police appeal after three pygmy goats stolen from near Selby
Police are appealing for help after three pygmy goats were stolen from a property in North Yorkshire.
Officers said it is believed the goats were taken from Carlton, near Selby, at some point after 17:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Their owner became aware they were missing and contacted police on Wednesday.
North Yorkshire Police said they wanted the public's help to "establish the full circumstances" of the goats' disappearance.
"In particular, officers are appealing for information about suspicious vehicles in the area," a force spokesperson added.
