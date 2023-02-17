Storm Otto: Porsche damaged by tree for second time
A parked Porsche 911 sports car has been crushed by a tree in a storm for the second time in recent years.
Zenya Dunne said the car was beyond repair after a three-tonne branch fell on it as Storm Otto swept through Harrogate in North Yorkshire on Friday.
Winds gusting at up to 70mph brought down trees and caused travel disruption across the region.
Ms Dunne said the car belonged to her partner and was the "pride of his life".
"The tree is quite a size and it's smashed down onto the roof," she said.
"This time, the car is completely and utterly crushed."
Ms Dunne said the car had been damaged a couple of years ago when a branch fell and she had been worried about the tree for some time.
"It's a really, really big tree. It's been unsafe for quite some time and we've reported it numerous times," she added.
"It came straight through our garden and has nearly smashed through the front window.
"It was lucky it was through the night. It could have been much worse if it had been through the day time."
