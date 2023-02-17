Woman robbed and sexually assaulted in Harrogate street
- Published
A woman has been sexually assaulted and robbed while walking along a Harrogate street.
The victim was attacked near to the tennis court on Bogs Lane at about 20:30 GMT on Wednesday, police said.
The woman had her jacket and phone taken and suffered facial injuries in the incident, the force added.
Her attacker is described as tall and wearing dark coloured clothing, including a black puffa jacket and a large ring on his finger.
Following the assault he ran off in the direction of Starbeck High Street.
Officers have appealed for witnesses and asked homeowners in the area to check their CCTV cameras.
The force said there would be an increased police presence in the area as officers conducted door to door inquiries.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.