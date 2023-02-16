Ripon traders unhappy with cathedral site building plan
A proposed £6m development near Ripon Cathedral has sparked concerns about lost trade among some businesses.
Plans to house a song school, cafe and toilet in a two-storey building on Minster Gardens, were submitted to Harrogate Borough Council in December.
But some business owners have said they fear the scheme could "funnel" tourists away from city centre.
Ripon City Council leader Andrew Williams called for businesses and the cathedral to find common ground.
At a meeting of Ripon City Council on Monday, Kevin Hill, who owns the shop Karma on Kirkgate, 100m (110yds) from the cathedral, said the route to the new building from the car park would direct visitors away from nearby independent businesses.
He added: "As a retailer in the city, I do worry this will funnel tourists to the cathedral facilities and bypass the whole of the city centre."
Chris Layton, from the Old Deanery wedding venue said: "This building will be built right in front of the Old Deanery - we had a three-year plan to expand but those are currently on hold.
"I just wanted everyone to understand the plans have a massive impact on businesses in the area."
Ripon Cathedral said it saw 100,000 visitors a year, which could increase by 33% if the expansion went ahead.
Ripon Civic Society has previously said it was "very disappointed" the cathedral had decided to "take away an important open space in the city".
Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson, said he was concerned some businesses owners had "anxiety" about the scheme.
"I believe sincerely that these proposals will deliver more business for the businesses," he added.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mr Williams told the meeting his door was open to traders who had concerns about the scheme and that he was keeping an "open mind" about the application.
