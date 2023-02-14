Daughter to replace dad in charity skydive
A woman from York will take her dad's place in a charity skydive while he undergoes cancer treatment.
Issy Budge's dad, Karl, had hoped to take part in Macmillan Cancer Support's Jump of Their Lives but found out his cancer had spread.
Miss Budge previously raised £20,000 in 2018 for the charity through her involvement in its horse race Ride of Their Lives.
Speaking to BBC Radio York, she said: "Macmillan is a cause close to people's hearts."