A1(M) in North Yorkshire reopens after two lorries crash

Crashed vehicles on A1Richmond Fire Station
National Highways said significant damage was caused to the road surface

A stretch of the A1(M) southbound in North Yorkshire has reopened after a crash involving two lorries.

Both carriageways were shut between Leeming and Catterick after an HGV collided with a bin lorry, crossed the central reservation and overturned.

National Highways said the carriageway was shut from 07:00 GMT on Friday but started re-opening from about 19:00.

Specialist teams were brought in to move the vehicles from the road and clear the large diesel spill.

Richmond Fire Station
Specialist teams were brought in to recover the lorries

The crash led to long tailbacks for drivers, with diversions in place for several hours.

Police have not said whether anyone was injured.

