Harrogate crash teenagers have long recovery journey - relative
- Published
Two teenage pedestrians who were injured when three cars crashed in Harrogate have a "long journey" ahead in their recovery, a relative has said.
Fraser and Reuben, both 15, were left with multiple broken bones and requiring skin grafts after the crash on Yew Tree Lane on 2 February.
Reuben's aunt called them "extremely brave" and thanked those who had supported the families since the crash.
More than £6,000 of donations would go towards rehabilitation costs, she said.
Emergency services and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended the crash near Ashville College, which happened at about 08:45 GMT.
It involved a black Ford Ranger, a blue Ford Fiesta and a white Vauxhall Astra, with the boys, both pupils at the nearby Rossett School, seriously injured when one of the cars hit a wall.
'Really horrific'
Reuben's aunt, Angela Padgett, said the pair, who were walking to school at the time of the crash, had both required multiple operations.
"It's a long, long journey - they've gone through so much trauma in the last week," she said.
"It's really horrific what they've gone through and both are extremely brave at 15 years old, they're really strong boys."
She said relatives of the boys got to the crash scene before paramedics arrived, adding both the boys and family members had suffered significant trauma due to the experience.
"They're life-changing injuries and at 15 they're still children," she told BBC Radio York.
Their school organised a non-uniform day on Friday to raise money for the boys, with an online appeal continuing to receive donations.
On behalf of both families, Ms Padgett thanked hospital staff, the boys' school and the wider community in North Yorkshire for the support and donations they have received.
"It's amazing in this current climate, it's brilliant and it shows the generosity and support for both boys," she said.
"It will help them in terms of rehabilitation and aftercare."
The drivers of the Ford Ranger and the Vauxhall Astra, both men aged in their 40s, were interviewed under caution by officers, North Yorkshire Police said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.