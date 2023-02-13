Extensive road resurfacing scheme to begin in Eastfield
Work will begin later on a £500,000 road resurfacing scheme in the Eastfield area of Scarborough,
North Yorkshire County Council said Overdale Road had deteriorated due to the amount of traffic in recent years.
The road will close from 07:30 GMT until 17:00 for the next 19 days and will be followed by a second phase in March.
Officials said it hoped the benefits of the work would make up for the inconvenience caused.
The council's executive member for highways Duncan Keane said he was pleased they could deliver a "much-needed improvement".
Once the first phase is completed a second phase will begin on 6 March, where the road will be closed at the Eastfield roundabout from 19:00 to 00:00 for four nights.
"We appreciate the works will cause some inconvenience," Mr Keane said.
"However, this will be as limited as possible and the long-term benefits to residents and visitors will outweigh this short-term disruption."
The stretch of road is used by pupils, parents and staff travelling to Overdale Community Primary School and St George's Roman Catholic Primary School, which is why the first phase is starting during half-term.
