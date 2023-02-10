A1(M) remains closed in North Yorkshire after two lorries crash
- Published
The A1(M) motorway in North Yorkshire is expected to be closed until Friday evening - about 12 hours after a crash involving two lorries.
The route was shut between Leeming and Catterick after an HGV was in collision with a bin lorry, crossed the central reservation and overturned.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene at 07:00 GMT.
North Yorkshire Police urged drivers to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted onto the A6055.
National Highways said the HGV had been carrying machinery and a "significant amount of debris" had been strewn across both carriageways of the motorway.
The road is expected to remain closed in both directions between junctions 51 and 52 until Friday evening "for repairs to the central barrier and the road surface, both of which were significantly damaged in the incident," the organisation said.
Both lorries were recovered from the scene but drivers have been warned to leave extra time for their journeys as repair work continues.
Earlier, drivers who had been caught up in queues behind the crash were released along the hard shoulder, the agency added.
Police have not said whether anyone was injured in the crash.
