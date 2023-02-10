Colour and Light projection to illuminate York Minster
York Minster will be illuminated with a special projection light display later.
Colour and Light is sponsored by the York Business Improvement District (BID) and has been created by Doubletake Projections.
The free show will use projection mapping to re-imagine the façade of the South Transept of the cathedral.
It will be viewable from the South Piazza outside the Minster from 18:00 GMT until 21:00 GMT.
The projection lasts eight minutes and is described as an immersive projection experience for the whole family and will be shown on a loop each evening until 23 February.
It will bring elements of the building's rich heritage into the digital realm, paying homage to its construction and incorporating nods to local history, a particular focus will be on bringing its medieval stained glass to the spotlight.
Andrew Lowson, executive director at the York BID said: "In the current economic climate, we have been keen to undertake projects that attract people to the city in the dark winter months; as well as put a smile on people's faces.
"York Minster's status as one of the world's most magnificent cathedrals is something to be celebrated."
He said they had worked to creative visual agency Doubletake Projections on the project.
It creates pop-up and permanent projection installations and specializes in architectural projection mapping, interactive installations and 3D motion graphics.
