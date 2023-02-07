Man caught on Scarborough CCTV throwing seagull into wall
A man who picked up a seagull and threw it into a brick wall has been convicted of animal cruelty.
CCTV captured the attack, which happened at 02:20 BST on 13 August 2022, in St Thomas Street, Scarborough.
Richard Kitching, 43, admitted animal cruelty and public order offences.
On Monday, he appeared before Scarborough Magistrates' Court where he was given a 32-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.
RSPCA inspector Geoff Edmond said the gull was "tossed about like an object" with "total disregard".
He added the bird would have suffered pain and distress.
Kitching is seen on CCTV approaching a flock of herring gulls, grabbing one and then holding it over his head, before swinging it around.
He then threw it into a brick wall, picked it up again and threw it across the road where it hit the ground.
'Cruel and shocking'
Several members of the public witnessed the attack, North Yorkshire Police said.
When interviewed by police and the RSPCA, Kitching apologised and said he had been drunk.
He admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, taking a wild bird, and causing harassment, alarm or distress.
PC Lee Holmes, from North Yorkshire Police's Rural Taskforce, said: "Kitching's actions that night were cruel and shocking.
"The footage of the incident is sickening, and it's almost beyond belief that someone could behave in this way.
"Although some may see herring gulls as pests, they are sadly a species in decline, and nothing can justify cruelty towards them."
At the time of the incident, the BBC reported the bird was killed.
Kitching was ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £187. He must also complete 10 days rehabilitation and has been disqualified from keeping or owning an animal for 12 months.
