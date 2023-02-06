Strensall stabbing: Boy, 16, arrested after woman injured
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a woman was found stabbed at a property in North Yorkshire.
Emergency services were called to what they described as a "domestic incident" in Strensall, near York, at about 11:15 GMT on Monday.
North Yorkshire Police said the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.
The boy remains in police custody, the force said. Officers are keen to speak to anyone with information about the incident.
