Yorkshire's 'Stonehenge of the North' gifted to the nation
Two huge Neolithic monuments in Yorkshire which have been described as "the Stonehenge of the North" have been gifted to the nation.
The Thornborough Henges complex, near Ripon, date back to around 3500BC to 2500BC and consist of three 656ft (200m) wide circular earthworks.
Two construction firms have donated the henges site to Historic England.
They will now be managed by English Heritage and will be opened free of charge to the public.
Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson said the henges were probably the most important single ancient site between Stonehenge and the Orkney Islands in Scotland.
"They are a link to our ancient ancestors, through thousands of years, inspiring a sense of wonder and mystery," he said.
"We are thrilled to have acquired this highly significant site for the nation, ensuring these magnificent monuments are safe and will be preserved for generations to come."
Building firms Tarmac and Lightwater Holdings, which gifted the land, said they would work with the heritage organisations to help preserve the site and improve public access to it.
The central and southern circles were placed on the Heritage at Risk register in 2009 due to damage caused by livestock and rabbits.
Historic England said archaeological finds in this area suggested the henges were probably built as ceremonial or ritual centres and may also have served as trading centres and meeting places.
Evidence also indicated they may have been covered in a mineral called gypsum and would have glowed white for miles around.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose constituency includes the site, said he welcomed its "safeguarding and preservation for the nation".
"Comparatively few people are aware of its significance - both locally and nationally. I hope many more will come to appreciate this little-known gem of our history and while doing so provide a welcome boost to the local visitor economy," he said.
The site will be added to the National Heritage Collection, joining Hadrian's Wall, Ironbridge in Telford and Stonehenge.
