Harrogate crash: Teenage boys seriously injured after car hits wall
Two teenage boys have been seriously injured after a car hit a wall in a three-vehicle collision in Harrogate.
Emergency services and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to Yew Tree Lane, near Ashville College, at 08:46 GMT on Thursday, police said.
The two 15-year-old boys, both pupils at a nearby school, were injured when one of the vehicles hit the wall.
Both boys have been taken to hospital. The road is closed and North Yorkshire Police officers remain at the scene.
Rhiannon Wilkinson, headteacher at Ashville College, said: "Two pupils from a nearby school have sadly been injured in an incident outside the College.
"Staff from the College administered first aid to the casualties and dealt with the scene until the emergency services arrived."
She said letters had been sent to parents informing them of the incident, adding "our thoughts are with the pupils involved and their families".
A police spokesperson said an initial investigation into the incident had begun.
