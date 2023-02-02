Ripon Civic Society unhappy with cathedral building plan
- Published
Plans for a new building near Ripon Cathedral have been criticised by the city's civic society.
The building in Minster Gardens would include a song school, community space and toilet facilities.
However, Ripon Civic Society said it believes it is in the wrong location and would dominate and detract from the cathedral's setting.
The cathedral has said it understands people's concerns but the structure would deliver necessary facilities.
It said the building, which will also offer improved disability access, would ensure it could "continue to play its role in the life of the city".
The civic society said while it supported the cathedral's aim to provide more space it could not support the "intended position".
David Winpenny, co-chairman of the society, said it was "very disappointed" the cathedral had decided to "take away an important open space in the city".
He also cited a "significant" loss of trees and the effect the new structure would have on nearby listed building.
The cathedral said: "We understand people's concerns around the removal of 11 trees, but the building will deliver a range of much-needed facilities for the people of Ripon and visitors, along with the cathedral community."
It said it would offset the loss of the trees by planting 300 trees outside the city at Studley Royal.
Mr Winpenny said the society had already suggested a new structure should be built on the former Stoneyard, next to Minster Gardens, which would be "less dominating".
Harrogate Borough Council has not set a date to consider the cathedral's planning application.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.