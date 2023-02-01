Calls to ensure terrace residents in York can charge electric cars
More needs to be done to ensure people living in terraced housing can charge electric vehicles (EVs) efficiently, York councillors have said.
City of York Council describes itself as a "pioneer" in providing public EV-charging infrastructure.
However, councillor Dave Taylor accused the authority of being "negative" about the needs of residents living in the city's 15,000 terraced homes.
On Monday, the council agreed to look into the issue.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Taylor, along with councillors Christian Vassie and Pete Kilbane, argued too much focus had been placed on the city's 'hyperhubs'.
The high-tech charging facilities are located at Monks Cross and Poppleton Bar park and ride sites.
Mr Kilbane told the council meeting: "What people need is somewhere they can trickle charge their car overnight."
Council officers said their aim was to provide charge points within a 10-minute walk for significant areas of properties without off-street parking.
According to a council report, installing on-street charging infrastructure is "not possible", while allowing residents to charge vehicles directly via their homes is "not safe" due to the risk posed by cables.
York and electric vehicles
About 3% of cars in York are thought to be plug-in vehicles.
The council has installed more than 100 charging points in York so far, with another hub planned for the city centre.
In December, an average of 123 charging sessions were logged per day.
According to the council's own climate change strategy, York needs to reduce its transport emissions by 70% to hit net zero by 2030.
Mr Taylor said: "I am concerned that if we don't do anything to serve the residents in the terraced streets, they won't buy electric vehicles. But if they do, they will run cables across the pavement."
James Gilchrist, director of environment, transport and planning, said the council was monitoring trials elsewhere to see how they fared.
In Oxford, the council is trialling a method of using gullies in pavements to avoid trip hazards, while in Hampshire residents are allowed to use cable protectors.
Council officers said they would now look to see how charging capacity could be increased in terraced streets.
