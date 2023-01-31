Malton to Scarborough trains replaced by buses for rail upgrade
- Published
A three-mile (4.8km) section of railway is to get a £3.2m upgrade.
Part of the line between Scarborough and Hull will see 50-year-old wooden sleepers replaced with steel ones and new rails laid.
Signalling around Seamer in North Yorkshire will also be upgraded during the four days of work.
Network Rail said that trains between Malton and Scarborough would be replaced by buses between 31 January and Saturday 4 February.
Jason Hamilton from Network Rail said: "This is an essential upgrade to breathe new life into these decades-old tracks and deliver better, more reliable journeys for those travelling through.
"We're combining projects and working over four days, rather than across multiple weekends, to minimise disruption for passengers. There will be changes to services during this time so please check before you travel."
Network Rail is also warning that planned industrial action could also affect services on the 1 and 3 February.
Chris Nutton from train operator TransPennine Express thanked passengers "for their patience during the work".
"The modernisation of these tracks will make a big difference to our customers and provide more reliable journeys and ensure the long-term resilience of the route," he added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.