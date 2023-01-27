North Yorkshire: Class A drugs arrest after car discovered on its roof
A crashed car found on its roof led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.
The red VW Golf was discovered shortly after 15:00 GMT on Thursday by police officers on patrol near Lark Lane in Ripon.
Following a search of the area a large quantity of suspected cannabis and cocaine was found, police said.
A 19-year-old man arrested at the scene has been released on bail, the force added.
A police spokesperson said another person travelling in the vehicle made off from the scene.
Anyone with any information about the incident has been asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.
