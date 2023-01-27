North Yorkshire Fire Service goes back-to-basics after inadequate rating, chief
- Published
North Yorkshire's fire service is taking a "back-to-basics" approach after being rated "inadequate", its chief fire officer has said.
Inspectors said it had "deteriorated in most areas" since its last inspection and required "urgent improvements".
Jonathan Dyson, chief fire officer for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS), said progress had been made since the inspection took place.
However, he said there was still "work to do".
Speaking at a public accountability meeting for the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC), he said: "We've work to do. There's a reflection that it's a bad report, but the service has made improvements.
"We have a back-to-basics approach to ensure we're building an organisation from the foundations up."
Mr Dyson said the service would always provide "competent firefighters and a competent response" and would always deliver at incidents "whenever the public needs us."
'Rigorous programme of improvement'
Mr Dyson's comments followed the latest inspection by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services ((HMICFRS), which also described the service's financial position as "precarious" and its budget as "fragile".
Inspectors also found it did not always have the minimum number of fire engines it required "or staff with the required skills and capability".
Mr Dyson was appointed by PFCC Zoe Metcalfe in May 2022, after the latest inspection by HMICFRS took place.
Commissioner Metcalfe told the meeting she had appointed a new senior leadership team and had worked with Mr Dyson to implement "a rigorous and ongoing programme of improvement".
Ms Metcalfe said she would continue to "hold the service to account" and was "confident that marked improvements" had already been made.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.