York Bootham Park: Council officers back retirement complex plan
Plans to turn a former psychiatric hospital in York into a residential care community have been recommended for approval by council officers.
Bootham Park Hospital, which opened in 1777, was closed in 2015 after concerns were raised about safety risks.
Enterprise Retirement Living (ERL) wants to create 172 accommodation units for older people on the 18-acre site.
Planning officers said the benefits of the plans outweighed any harm to heritage assets.
The sale of the site had been opposed by the council and residents, however the government said selling it would release cash for reinvestment into NHS services.
Even if planning permission were to be granted, final approval would rest with the government due to concerns raised about the loss of some listed buildings on the site.
The original main hospital building is Grade I-listed and the site also includes a number of other listed buildings.
The plans would see the Grade II-listed pauper wings and the estate cottages demolished.
The Victorian Society said it would mean "the most substantial traces of a historically important aspect of the hospital will be entirely lost", while York Civic Trust said it could not support the plans due to the removal of the estate cottages.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, planning officer Jonathan Kenyon wrote in his report the wards were "not rare" and recommended approval.
"This is a large and complex site which requires a new use," he said.
"The scheme has been robustly informed by heritage appraisals that provide an understanding of significance of the heritage assets affected and on balance allow for redevelopment whilst avoiding harm on areas of highest significance."
The plans include a range of facilities for residents, guests and staff accommodation, and a bistro which would be open to the public.
The public would also retain access to the parkland, while neighbouring private Bootham School would be able to use a new 11-a-side and seven-a-side football pitch during the school day.
Councillors will consider the plans on 2 February.
