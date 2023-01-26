Leaping dolphins spotted off Yorkshire coast near Filey
- Published
Dolphins leaping out of the water have been captured on camera by a wildlife photographer on the Yorkshire coast.
Andrew Cottrell was walking on the beach at Hunmanby Gap when he spotted a pod of about 20 bottlenose dolphins.
He said the mammals were about 1km (0.6m) offshore and "seemed to be having fun" jumping from the waves.
Mr Cottrell said the pod were heading south towards Bempton Cliffs when he saw them on Monday and that they were leaping up to 3m (10ft) in the air.
It was "unusual" to see dolphins jumping so high out of the water in this part of the world, he said.
The aquatic animal pictured is estimated to weigh about 500kg (1,100lbs).
Mr Cottrell retired to Filey in October 2022 and said he chose the area because of "its beauty, the wildlife and the people".
The keen photographer said dolphins could often be seen off the coast but were not usually seen so frequently in the winter.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.