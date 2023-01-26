York mental health accommodation plans delayed
Specialist housing for people with mental health problems that was due to be built in York has been delayed.
Plans for two mental health supported housing schemes were approved by the council in 2020 and were supposed to be ready by May 2023.
But a council meeting heard the authority had not been able to find a company to develop the sites.
Denis Southall from City of York Council said: "The city is desperate for more of this accommodation."
The project would see accommodation with on-site support built to house 32 people struggling with issues including domestic abuse and substance misuse.
In 2020, the council approved plans for two schemes, at Woolnough House off Hull Road, and Crombie House on Danebury Drive in Acomb, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'May never see light of day'
Woolnough House was previously a council-run care home and Crombie House provided temporary emergency accommodation.
Mr Southall, head of housing management, told a council meeting that efforts to redevelop the sites had so far been unsuccessful.
He said he was "determined" to get the specialist mental health housing that the city needed and would "beg, borrow, or steal" resources to make progress on the project.
Councillor Michael Pavlovic told the meeting there were concerns that the schemes "may never see the light of day".
He asked if the two sites could be developed by the council rather than private companies.
