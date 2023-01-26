Harrogate: Man arrested over unexplained death in flat
A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a flat.
A 77-year-old woman's body was discovered in an apartment on Dene Park in Harrogate at about 14:30 GMT on Monday, North Yorkshire Police said.
Detectives said her death was being treated as unexplained and urged anyone with information to contact the force.
A man, 76, was arrested in connection with the sudden death inquiry and has since been released under investigation.
