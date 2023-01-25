Julian Sands: Brother of missing actor has said his goodbyes
The brother of British actor Julian Sands has said he has come to terms with the fact "he has gone".
Mr Sands, 65, disappeared on 13 January while hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles.
His brother Nick, who lives in Gargrave, North Yorkshire, said he had already said his "goodbyes".
Californian officials have been unable to locate the actor, saying deadly storms have hampered search efforts.
"I have come to terms with the fact he's gone and for me that's how I've dealt with it," Nick Sands said.
The financial adviser said he preferred that to thinking of his brother lying injured on the mountain side.
But he said clearly his brother's three children and wife were still hopeful he would be found.
"We are all still hoping I guess, but I know he's gone in my mind and because of that I've already said my goodbyes."
Mr Sands has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows, but it was a lead role in the 1985 British romance A Room With A View that brought him global fame.
Nick Sands said he and his brothers were raised in the area around Skipton, on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.
"We moved up to Cracoe in 1962 from Adel in Leeds and then to Gargrave in '63, which was Julian's home address until he went off to the London School of Speech and Drama when he was 18."
Nick Sands describes the area as a "great place to grow up" and four of the five brothers still live in the area.
"Julian, bless him, all the time he has lived away, has been able to find his way back to see us and his mum, he was absolutely brilliant with Brenda who died six years ago."
Mr Sands said the actor had continued to visit three or four times a year to catch up with brothers Quentin, Robin, Nick and Jeremy or the "Monday Club" as they called themselves.
Julian Sands has previously spoken about his love of hiking and mountain climbing and Nick said he would always try to fit in some activity when visiting.
"He's done the Pennine Way in completion," he said.
"He just comes for one night, it's a great effort, he comes up on the train, stays the night with me and will be on the train the following day, just for a beer and a curry."
Julian Sands lives in the North Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles with his wife, writer Evgenia Citkowitz. They have two children.
He was previously married to Sarah Sands, former editor of BBC Radio 4's Today programme, with whom he has a son.
