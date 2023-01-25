York Christmas market set for changes after overcrowding
- Published
Concerns about levels of overcrowding at York's Christmas market are likely to mean changes for the 2023 event, councillors have been told.
The annual market ran from 17 November to 23 December and visitor numbers had been higher than expected.
The numbers prompted some complaints about crowded streets and extra traffic causing gridlock.
Head of community safety at the council Jane Mowat said she had "no doubt" there would be some redesign work.
Ms Mowat told a community safety scrutiny committee it was clear more people chose to visit Christmas markets in the UK in 2022 rather than travel abroad.
"I have absolutely no doubt that the level of crowds within the Christmas markets this year will be picked up by the safety advisory group.
"I would anticipate that that will probably result in some redesigning around the actual market itself, the spaces between the cabins, the exit and entry points and some of those issues."
St Nicholas Fair has been held annually in the city since 1992 and in 2022 it featured 70 Alpine chalets in Parliament Street and St Sampson's Square selling artisan gifts and goods, along with food and drink.
It attracts people from across the UK and further afield, and travel agency Planet Cruise listed it as the fifth best Christmas market in the world.
Many visitors praised the atmosphere, but some took to social media to express their dislike of the crowds.
Councillor Michael Pavlovic said Parliament Street was "gridlocked" when he visited and Councillor Ian Cuthbertson wanted reassurances about crush prevention measures, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Fiona Fitzpatrick said she had received complaints from residents that they were shut out of the city centre due to the market.
However, Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods, said the market had been a "fantastic event".
"I don't quite recognise the picture that it was just purely overcrowded and nobody could access it, because it was crowded with people who were accessing it and enjoying it," she said.
The event is run by Make it York and its managing director Sarah Loftus said in November stewards were on hand to manage visitor flow at all times.
The meeting also discussed incoming legislation which requires councils to take proportionate steps to protect against a terrorist attack.
Answering concerns about public safety, Supt Fran Naughton said North Yorkshire Police had taken advice from counter-terrorism experts and believed the event had been a safe one.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.