Catterick veteran delighted with success of teaching tool
A North Yorkshire veteran who created a free online learning tool has said he never expected it to spread "as widely" as it has.
Buddy Box was created by entrepreneur Mark Hill, from Catterick Garrison, in 2018 to help teach English to refugee children in schools.
Since then it has been used to teach English and maths to pupils across the world.
It has also helped Ukrainian and Afghan refugees arriving in the UK.
"I didn't anticipate it spreading as widely as it has throughout the UK and other countries as it has done," Mr Hill said.
"I didn't do too well in school, so seeing refugee children entering our educational system I wanted to do my bit and give something back."
Mr Hill said the first Buddy Box was inspired after meeting Syrian and Iraqi refugees at a school.
"When I spoke to them, as I speak Arabic, they instantly looked up and smiled and it inspired me to create a classroom resource where they could engage with their peers and their teachers in a fun and educational way", he said.
The project started life as a series of about 60 Arabic to English flashcards housed within a cardboard box but has now evolved to a cloud-based resource complete with virtual teachers.
It has helped to educate pupils in other countries around the world including Germany, Poland, Ireland, Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi, and North America.
Mr Hill also ensured it was available to refugees fleeing Afghanistan and Ukraine and has been used to educate girls in four provinces of Afghanistan,
