Sam Diatta: York man died from heart disease and restraint - coroner
A man died as result of heart disease and the effects of being restrained following an incident at a jeweller's store, an inquest has heard.
Sam Diatta, 39, died in hospital after police were called to Mappin and Webb in Coney Street, York, last year.
Opening an inquest into his death, coroner Jonathan Leach said it appeared Mr Diatta died from hypertensive heart disease and after being restrained.
A full inquest will take place at a later date, the York Press reported.
Speaking after the incident on 26 July, North Yorkshire Police said Mr Diatta had become involved in an "altercation" with security staff at the jewellers and was "restrained on the floor" by a member of staff and three members of the public.
When police arrived at the shop at about 16:45 BST he was found to be unresponsive and taken to hospital where he later died.
A police spokesperson previously said four people arrested in connection with the incident had been released on bail, though they did not state what they were arrested on suspicion of.
They added that officers had "not found any evidence suggestive that this was a robbery".
The incident was initially referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct but the police watchdog said it did not intend to investigate the incident, the force said.
