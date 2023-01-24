North Yorkshire: Councillors to consider 50% increase in allowances
Councillors will decide later whether to give themselves a 50% increase in their allowances.
On 1 April, a new single authority, North Yorkshire Council, will replace North Yorkshire County Council and seven district and borough authorities.
Overall, the number of councillors in the county will reduce from 319 to 90.
An independent panel that reviews allowances is recommending the increase, citing "significantly increased workload".
If the proposals are approved, the basic allowance for a member of North Yorkshire Council will be £15,500 in 2023/24. Currently, within the county council, the basic allowance is £10,316. Special responsibility allowances will be at least 4% higher than the current county council allowances, depending on the role.
North Yorkshire County Council said the proposed rates would see councillors paid at a level similar to those in comparable unitary authorities, such as Cornwall and Northumberland.
'Fair and proportionate'
John Thompson, chair of the Independent Remuneration Panel, said: "Councillors volunteer for their roles. They are not employees and are not paid at a commercial rate for their time.
"However, the allowances should not be set at a level which acts as a disincentive to conscientious performance of duties, or which does not reflect the considerable time commitment required for the role."
Mr Thompson said setting a "fair and proportionate" basic allowance and special responsibility allowance reflective of workload has been "complex".
He added: "When considering the appropriate level for the allowances, it is also important to take into account the need to continue to attract the required calibre of candidate from a diverse range of backgrounds, to stand and serve as a councillor."
North Yorkshire County Council's executive will meet later to consider the panel's proposals, before the panel's recommendations go to the full county council for a decision in February.
