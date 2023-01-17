Green Hammerton new town plan stalls after landowner pulls out
- Published
Plans for a new town between York and Harrogate have hit a problem.
An area of land that was available and included in the plan for the town called Maltkiln, near Green Hammerton, has now been withdrawn by its owner.
Harrogate Council said it had paused its submission of the plans to the government while options were explored.
Developer Caddick Group said the setback was "regrettable" but added it remained confident the 3,000 homes would get built.
In a statement, the Yorkshire-based developer said: "As with most large and complex developments, the proposed new settlement at Maltkiln involves several landowners and we have been working with them for a number of years.
"It is regrettable that one of the landowners has now expressed their intention to withdraw their support for the development.
"However, we continue to have positive relationships with the other landowners and we remain confident that development can progress."
