Beth Mead: Renewed calls for freedom of Scarborough award
- Published
There are renewed calls for Euro 2022 star Beth Mead to be given the Freedom of the Borough of Scarborough.
Mead, from Hinderwell, near Whitby, was named the competition's best player and was the tournament's top scorer.
The England and Arsenal star was also crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year and recognised in the New Year Honours list.
Councillor Heather Phillips told a meeting the top civic award would be recognition of her contributions.
Speaking at a meeting on Monday, the Conservative councillor for the Derwent Valley and Moor ward, said: "We have a young lady who has represented our borough in the most fantastic way as a footballer.
"She has represented her country in the most magnificent way and her country has seen to honour her for that service," she said.
"If she gets an MBE from central government and the King, then surely we can offer her more than a tea party."
Other councillors echoed Ms Phillips' comments, saying the honour would be a fitting tribute, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The meeting was also told it would be possible to reconsider the nomination ahead of a major shake-up of local government in North Yorkshire, which will mean Scarborough Council ceases to exist on 1 April.
"I'm quite happy to reconvene a meeting of the relevant group if that is what members wish," the authority's Lisa Dixon said.
Earlier this month, Mead announced the death of her mother, June, after "a long and brave battle with ovarian cancer".
June Mead supported her daughter's career as she progressed to become one of the biggest stars in the women's game.
The footballer described her mother as her "biggest motivation".
