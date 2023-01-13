Town Cenre: Workmen mocked over road marking spelling blunder
Workmen have been mocked online after a photo of a misspelt road marking in Scarborough went viral.
Instead of "town centre" being painted onto the A165 contractors accidentally missed out the second T and wrote "town cenre" instead.
A photo of the error, shared online by Caroline Bains, has attracted hundreds of comments, with many poking fun at the mistake.
North Yorkshire County Council has been contacted by the BBC for comment.
Ms Bains, shared her picture of the blunder on the Facebook on Friday, adding: "Not sure that's right."
The spelling error was spotted on Northway and Valley Bridge Road, a popular route for tourists in the seaside town.
One woman, who used the face-palm emoji, wrote: "Only in Scarborough".
Another wrote: "Are we sure they didn't just pop off for a T break".
However, one woman defended whoever made the mistake, writing: "We are all only human and am sure they'll be feeling bad enough."
