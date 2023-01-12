Ricky Gervais Armageddon tour date sees fans turned away over resale tickets
- Published
A number of Ricky Gervais fans were turned away from his tour for using resale tickets, in a move the star described as "frustrating".
Some fans refused entry to the After Life star's Armageddon show at York's Barbican Centre on Wednesday posted their disappointment on social media.
Long queues formed as some resale ticketholders were turned away as they arrived at the theatre.
The Barbican said "a large number of fake tickets" were presented.
Reacting on Twitter, Mr Gervais said: "The promoter, Live Nation, is investigating what happened.
"So frustrating, I know."
One of those turned away said they had been looking forward to the day for a month and had travelled alone to see the show.
Another attendee reused entry, Kelly, tweeted: "So frustrating when making arrangements for time off work, travel and accommodation."
Thanks to the amazing #Armageddon audience tonight in York. Might be my favourite gig so far for this tour. Loved visiting the railway museum too. In fact, I think I like just about everything here. Maybe I'd lose some of the rain. Still, see you soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hyVFpGc0cd— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 11, 2023
The Barbican is operated by ASM Global and on its website it states Ticketmaster is its official partner for sales.
It also warns that people who do not buy tickets from "authorised outlets" run the "risk of being refused entry".
In a statement, the theatre said a "significant number of people" were unable to enter the venue for the sold-out show.
It said this was due "to the box office being presented with a large number of fake tickets".
"A decision was made to only allow tickets purchased from Ticketmaster as the sole authorised ticket seller for this event," it added.
"We did everything possible to accommodate people who had tickets from touts, however due to the sheer volume presented we were unable to assist everybody," the statement concluded.
Responding to one of several comments on Twitter, Ricky Gervais wrote: "Everyone who turned up, with or without a real ticket, is a genuine fan.
"That's what is so heartbreaking".
Despite the issues on Wednesday evening, Ricky Gervais described the show in York as his "favourite" gig so far on the tour, his first time on the road since 2019's SuperNature show.
He described the audience as "amazing" and added he had enjoyed visiting the city's National Railway Museum.
