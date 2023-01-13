Filey set for £360,000 new floodlit skate park
The construction of a £360,000 floodlit skatepark for a seaside town in North Yorkshire looks set to be approved.
The facility in Filey would cater for skateboards, BMX, scooters and wheelchair motocross.
It would be built next to an existing games area at West Avenue, near Filey Beach.
The scheme, which is recommended for approval, is due to be voted on by members of Scarborough Council on 19 January.
The skatepark project has received support from Filey Town Council, the police and members of the public, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Planners said the facility would accommodate eight users simultaneously and would include floodlights, concrete structures, and fencing.
Funding for the 1,1840 sq. ft (1,100 sq. m) site was approved in March 2022 by the authority's cabinet.
A report by the planning authority noted skateparks could "result in noise disturbance to nearby residents and other noise-sensitive occupiers of land and property".
However, it added there was "unlikely to be an impact on the amenity of neighbours" as the closest residential property was 390ft (120m) away.
In addition to praise received from the police crime officer regarding safety standards at the park, the planning authority's report stated the site was open and allowed for "natural surveillance by users of the car park".
It added that floodlights would be automatically switched off at 22:00 GMT to "discourage use and congregation into the late evening".
