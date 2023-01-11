Hundreds turn out for York WWII veteran's funeral
- Published
Hundreds of people have attended the funeral of one of York's last remaining World War Two veterans.
Former RAF officer Douglas Petty, who flew 31 missions for Bomber Command, died in hospital on New Year's Eve aged 99.
His funeral was held at St Lawrence's Church on Wednesday, on what would have been his 100th birthday.
The coffin was carried into the church by officers from RAF Leeming, where he had been based during the war.
Mr Petty was one of the final surviving members of the York branch of the Normandy Veterans Association.
Nick Beilby, from the organisation, said: "I think we've got to treasure these people, they are few and far between now, and remember what they've done for us, because without them we wouldn't be here."
He said Mr Petty deserved the respect shown by the large number of people who attended his funeral.
"I think he would be surprised, but I am sure he is looking down and smiling about this," he said.
Originally from Shildon, County Durham, Mr Petty was called up in June 1943 and trained as a Flight Engineer before joining a crew of Canadian airmen from 429 Squadron of the Royal Canadian Air Force, based at Leeming.
His crew completed 31 missions, including raids over Normandy in support of the D-Day landings.
Mr Petty was promoted twice in this period, first to Pilot Officer and then Flying Officer.
Speaking to the BBC last year, Mr Petty said throughout his life he had thought about the things he had done during his service.
He said as a young man he was aware there was a job to do and said you just had "to get on with it".
"I'd take off from Leeming, we'd go on a bombing raid over Germany and you'd let the bombs go," he said.
"You could see these bombs exploding on German soil and the number of people being killed.
"You knew it was happening but you tried to forget it."
Mr Petty said at the time people believed there was "a reason and a right" in fighting.
"Since then I've realised that there wasn't a right and there never will be a right for people to fight each other."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.