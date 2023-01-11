North Yorkshire roads flooded and drivers rescued after heavy rain
Drivers were rescued and a road was left damaged after several North Yorkshire routes became impassable due to heavy rain.
The A684 in Appersett, near Hawes, Richmondshire, was left flooded during wet weather throughout Tuesday.
Two stranded motorists were helped in the late afternoon and early evening.
Video footage of the B6255 between Gearstones and Hawes shows a section of wall next to the road washed away near the Lanacar Lane junction.
Elsewhere, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said two crews were sent to Heslaker Lane near Skipton at 19:50 GMT on Tuesday to help three men who had ignored "road closed" signs.
Firefighters led the trio to safety after their vehicle became stranded in flood water.
