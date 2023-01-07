North Yorkshire Police warn over bogus courier phone scam
People in North Yorkshire have been conned out of thousands of pounds since Christmas by a "well-known" fraudulent-courier scam, police have warned.
The deception involves victims receiving a phone call from someone posing as a Met Police officer.
The caller, who claims the victim's bank account is under threat, asks them to withdraw all their money and hand it to an officer acting as a courier.
Detectives said officers would never ask anyone to move their cash.
North Yorkshire Police said a number of victims were contacted and told a relative had been arrested while attempting to use their card to purchase a laptop or other high value item, leaving their bank account "under threat".
Victims are then instructed to withdraw all their money before a police officer arrives at their home to take their cash for "safe keeping" as part of an undercover operation.
A force spokesperson said fraudsters "will go to extra lengths to convince their victims that the call is genuine, telling them to call 999 to verify what they're saying is true".
Andy Fox, North Yorkshire Police's financial abuse safeguarding officer, said: "This scam has been claiming victims for far too long and the fraudsters are becoming increasingly manipulative in their tactics."
He warned people to be extra vigilant.
"If you receive a call like this, just hang up," he said.
"Remember, the police will never ask you to withdraw or transfer cash to assist in a police investigation.
"We need to stop people falling victim to this awful scam so please tell as many people as possible about it."
What to do if you become a scam victim
Call your bank directly, checking its website for the correct number to ring.
If the fraud involved any of your personal information, consider signing up for a Protective Registration with fraud prevention organisation Cifas, which costs £25 for two years.
Change your passwords for any accounts that have been compromised due to fraud - and any that use the same password. Set up two-factor authentication wherever possible to provide another layer of protection.
Being scammed can take a huge toll on mental health, Mind and Victim Support have confidential helplines that provide support.
