Speeding Wetherby A1 services driver had £100k in car
- Published
A driver who tried to dodge police by speeding around a motorway service station had £100,000 in his car, officers have said.
The vehicle was spotted being driven "erratically" on the A1 near Scotch Corner on Tuesday, the North Yorkshire force said.
Officers later directed the vehicle to Wetherby Services, where it crashed at speed into another car.
A 30-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences,
Following the incident, which began at 13:50 GMT when a worried member of the public contacted police, the driver tried to run away through neighbouring fields.
He was arrested shortly afterwards.
A police spokesperson said a search of the crashed vehicle uncovered about £100,000 and two large tubs of plant food.
The driver also failed a roadside drug test, testing positive for cocaine.
He was arrested for a series of suspected driving and theft offences including money laundering and dangerous driving.
The man remains in custody, police added.
