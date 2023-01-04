Scarborough Fair to return in new form after two centuries
The famous Scarborough Fair, last held in the 18th Century, is to return, the resort's council has confirmed.
Rather than a commercial event, the fair would be reimagined as a year-round programme of arts, heritage, culinary and sporting events.
It is funded by £1.2m from the government's Town Centres Fund and is expected to run until 2026.
The council said it was a chance to celebrate "all our beautiful region has to offer".
Events proposed for the reimagined fair include a Winter Lights festival, International Street Arts Festival, an Affordable Art Trail and a Music and Action Sports Festival.
Paul Robinson, chairman of the Scarborough Fair Advisory Group and the Scarborough Fair founder, said bringing event fair back was a "long-held" aspiration.
"The Scarborough Fair will celebrate all that our beautiful region has to offer - the people, food, sport, music, art and so much more - in all its exciting and vibrant colours.
"The Scarborough Fair is the 'big moment' that we have long been waiting for."
Established under Royal Charter in 1253, the original Scarborough Fair drew merchants from all over the world to sell to hundreds of visitors each August and September.
However, competition and changing economic circumstances left it financially untenable, with the last fair held in 1788.
It was celebrated in an old English ballad and came to the attention of Simon and Garfunkel who recorded a version for their 1966 album Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme.
David Edmunds, director of the Arches Festival in Worcester, has been appointed as Scarborough Fair festivals director and will take up his new role in March.
He previously worked to deliver large-scale commissions during Liverpool's year as European Capital of Culture and worked on the cultural offering in Leeds for the Rugby World Cup in 2015.
He said he was "thrilled" to take on the role and said he was "excited for the amazing things we will bring to life, with and for the communities of the town and further afield, over the next few years".
