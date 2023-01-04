Harrogate: Contactless donation points planned to raise council parks funding
Contactless donations points are set to be installed in parks to bring in money for Harrogate Borough Council.
The local authority plans to use income generated by the machines to fund the upkeep of open spaces.
It has proposed installing six donation points in Harrogate, Knaresborough Castle and Ripon at a cost of £18,000.
The machines are expected to bring in £12,000 a year, according to a report which will go before councillors next week.
If the plans are approved, three donation points will be installed in Harrogate's Valley Gardens. Two more will be in Knaresborough, by the castle and Conyngham Hall, and another will be in Ripon Spa Gardens.
The default donation would be £3, but this would be adjustable in £1 increments, the report recommends.
Harrogate council has consulted with authorities in Bournemouth and the Lake District, where similar fundraising points have been installed, about the scheme.
It believes each of the machines could bring in £2,000 a year, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Contactless donation points will help raise additional funding to maintain and improve parks and open spaces for the enjoyment of residents, visitors and will support the wider local economy," says the report, which will go before Conservative councillor Sam Gibbs, cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, on 10 January.
The new North Yorkshire Council will take over the running of Harrogate district's parks when the region's eight local authorities merge on 1 April.
